Maharashtra: Man strangles boy to death for resisting unnatural sex, arrested with brother

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of a 12-year-old boy whose body was found in a pond in Navi Mumbai, the police said on Saturday. The duo, identified as Ramzan Mohammad Kuddus Shaikh (20) and his brother Azad Mohammad Kuddus Sheikh (30), were booked on the murder charge after one of the accused kidnapped the boy from the Thakurpada area and attempted to sodomise him. When the boy raised an alarm, the accused killed him while his brother helped in disposing of the body, the police added. The body of the boy was found in a pond in a village near Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

The boy went missing on March 25 after he went out of the house to play. A complaint was lodged at Shil-Daighar police station, the police said.

"Meanwhile, the boy's body with hands tied and injury on his head was found in a pond near Taloja in Navi Mumbai," they added.

Police nab the accused

The police began the investigation on technical and intelligence inputs to zero in on the accused.

"One of the brothers, Ramzan, tried to have unnatural sex with the boy but he resisted and raised an alarm. He smashed his head with a stone and strangled him to death using a piece of cloth. His brother helped him in disposing the body in the pond," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Man rapes teenage daughter, impregnates her, Delhi court sentences him to life imprisonment