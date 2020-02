Image Source : FILE Representational Image

A law student was allegedly raped by a lawyer and his accomplice inside his chamber in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident happened on February 15 in Bahedi area. The woman, 21, had gone to the chamber where the lawyer and his accomplice raped her.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered following a complaint by the victim's mother. Search is on to nab the accused.