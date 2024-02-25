Kerala: Three men abduct, rape minor girl after befriending her through Instagram; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Three men were arrested by Kerala Police on Sunday (February 25) for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after abducting her from the Pathanamthitta district two days ago, official said. The accused persons were identified as Athul (21), Ajil (21) and Jayaraj who hailed from the Thrissur district, the police said. The girl, who went missing on February 23, returned to the Thiruvalla police station at 4 am today, as per the police statement.

"The girl met Athul through Instagram. We found CCTV visuals of them boarding a bus," police said.

According to the police, Athul and Ajil reached Thiruvalla and took her to Thrissur.

The police suspected that they took her to Jayaraj’s residence.

Girl returns home

The men returned the girl this morning and left as the news of kidnapping went viral.

According to the preliminary investigation, she was sexually abused in Thrissur, the police said.

Various charges, including rape and abduction under the Indian Penal Code, provisions under the POCSO Act and the IT Act have been registered against them.

After the girl reached the police station, they traced Athul, who was returning to Thrissur, and arrested him on a KSRTC bus.

(With PTI inputs)

