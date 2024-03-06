Karnataka Shocker: Angered over no anniversary gift, woman stabs sleeping husband in Bengaluru; FIR filed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Disagreements between spouses are a common occurrence, but it's hard to believe that failing to give a gift on a wedding anniversary could lead to a deadly attack by a wife on her husband. Such a shocking incident has recently been reported from Karnataka's Bengaluru wherein a 37-year-old man suffered severe injuries after his wife allegedly attacked him when she did not receive a gift on their wedding anniversary.

FIR registered against woman

Following this, the victim filed a complaint leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempt to murder. According to the information, the incident was reported from the city's Bellandur police station limit.

The police said that an altercation occurred on February 27 between 37-year-old Kiran and his wife regarding the anniversary gift. Kiran told police that he was attacked in his sleep by his wife with a kitchen knife.

Here's why man couldn't give gift to his wife

The victim further informed the police that he was grieving the loss of his grandfather and had explained to his wife that he couldn't provide a gift for their anniversary this time. Despite his explanation, his wife allegedly carried out the attack.

Despite sustaining injuries to his hand, Kiran successfully defended himself and sought medical assistance with the help of his neighbours, which led to police involvement. Based on Kiran's complaint, the police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused wife.

