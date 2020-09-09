Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
Gym trainer shot dead by unknown assailants in Meerut

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2020 14:39 IST
Gym trainer shot dead in Meerut

A gym trainer was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Meerut on Wednesday while he was returning home from his daily morning walk. The incident was reported from near Madaripur village. The deceased has been identified as Parvinder, 45, of Sakauti. He also worked as a contractor.

Circle officer of Daurala Sanjeev Dixit said that the incident occurred at 6.30 a.m. when two motorcycle-borne miscreants pumped five bullets into Parvinder who died on the spot.

"Efforts are on to identify the criminals through CCTV footage and inputs of local residents," said Dixit.

A passer-by informed the police of the incident. The assailants fled the scene before police reached.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a search has been launched to identify and arrest criminals.

