Ghaziabad: Four missing as SUV falls into Gang canal in Muradnagar

Four persons are missing after a SUV (sport utility vehicle) fell into the Gang Nahar in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad, according to the police on Sunday. The search for them is continuing.

The accident took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday, when the driver of the vehicle lost control after hitting a stationary car and fell into the canal with six occupants, including two girls, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told IANS.

Anmol and Harshit swam out of the canal and informed the passersby.

The missing persons -- Nishant, Kanika, Srishti and Himanshu -- had come from Dehradun and had joined them in Muzaffarnagar, Anmol told the rescue team. They were planning to visit Mathura after a day's stay in Delhi, he said.

Senior police officers along with a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are overseeing the rescue operation.

