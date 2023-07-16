Delhi: Man's body found dumped in Shastri Park

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Man's body found dumped in Shastri Park

Delhi: A case has been registered after the body of an unidentified man with injury marks was found dumped in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park on Sunday. According to the police, a murder case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the man. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey informed that police were informed about the incident at around 8:30 am.

Further, Tirkey added that the body of a man with injury marks on his neck and abdomen was found at the Bela Farm in the area. The injuries were supposedly made using a sharp weapon, he added.

"It appears that the man was assaulted somewhere else and the body had been dumped at Bela Farm," the DCP said.

"A case of murder has been registered. Efforts are being made to identify the man and further investigation is in progress," he added.