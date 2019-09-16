24-year-old Hyderabad techie's body found in 300 ft deep gauge in Lonavla

Body of a 24-year-old software engineer has been found in a 300 ft deep gauge in Lonavla. The girl was reportedly missing since September 11.

The body was found at lion point near Lonavla about 80 km from Pune. A trekking group was the first to spot the body at around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Aliza Rana, an employee of Infosys working at the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi.

The police have registered a case of 'accidental death'. As per reports, the police are treating this as a suicide.

Mother of the girl had reported a missing person's complaint with the police on September 11 after she stopped responding to her calls.

After an extensive search was launched by the police, on September 12, the handbag of the deceased girl was found near the Lions point in Lonavla. The local police were alerted, on examining the bag they found a cellphone and an identity card with the name 'Aliza Rana'.

After the body was found it was taken for postmortem at Lonavla rural hospital. Hinjewadi police will assist with the formalities.