'Some people might want me to be CM...': Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: A day after polling concluded in the second and final phase of Assembly election in the state, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said that Congress will win at least two-third seats in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister also talked about party's situation in the Naxal-affected region.

"They (Naxalites) are in Bijapur, Congress will win. Narayanpur is tough, Sukma, Congress will win, and Dantewada has a fight. These are the only Naxal areas... Last time BJP won only 4 seats. Congress will win at least two-third of the seats...," Deo said.

Responding to who will become the Chief Minister if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo said, "Some people might want (me to be the CM)... It is obvious that the name of the sitting CM would be a priority if he wins. If the party moves ahead from it, then the seniors like us would also be considered..."

Polling in the first phase on 20 seats was conducted on November 7 and remaining 70 seats on November 17 in the second phase. Results will be declared on December 3.

This year, Chhattisgarh recorded a marginally lower voter turnout.

The state saw a total of 76.31 per cent polling. It is slightly lower than the voting percentage of 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 assembly polls.

The ruling Congress and opposition BJP are locked in a keen contest in the state.

"An average 76.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the two-phase Chhattisgarh assembly elections," a poll official said.

ALSO READ | Never bought even an inch of land in my life, no reason to be afraid: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Exclusive

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Election: Assets of 60 MLAs increased between 5% to 3,340%, CM Baghel's by 45%, says Report