Never bought even an inch of land in my life, no reason to be afraid: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot during Congress Guarantee Rally ahead of the State Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has exuberated confidence that the Congress party will return to power in the state adding its target is to win over 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly election.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of levelling false allegations of corruption against him.

Ashok Gehlot said that he's ready to go to jail if any evidence is found against him.

Further speaking on BJP's allegations against him, Gehlot said that he never bought even an inch of land in his entire life so there is no point of being afraid. Ashok Gehlot referred himself as a 'more than satisfied' politician.

Responding to probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Invesitgation (CBI), CM Gehlot questioned why they only target Opposition leaders. Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister was destroying the reliability of the probing agencies.

The Rajasthan chief minister asked why Modi government does not provide LPG cylinders for Rs 450 in the entire country. Actually, there is a lot of confusion in the Rajasthan BJP.

"BJP's situation has never been so bad, when the government is in power, we make policies or laws and the responsibility of the opposition is to criticise or point out mistakes. We have many schemes on which they have not even commented," Ashok Gehlot said.

"They (BJP) didn't mention on what they will do about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)... why don't they talk about the local issues," Gehlot asked.

He said that there is no ban on religious processions on Lord Ram and Hanuman Jayanti in the state.

Polling in the state on all 200 Assembly seats will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

ALSO READ | 'Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai': PM Modi urges people in Rajasthan

ALSO READ | BJP will get more than 140 seats in Rajasthan, says Himanta Biswa Sarma