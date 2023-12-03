Rajnandgaon Election Results 2023 LIVE: Raman Singh takes lead in early trends, Girish trails

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raman Singh takes lead in early trends from Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon Assembly Election Results 2023: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has taken an early lead from Rajnandgaon. Besides Raman Singh, Girish Devangan from the Congress party is also in the fray from the Rajnandgaon constituency. In 2018, BJP candidate Dr Raman Singh had registered a thumping victory from the seat by defeating Congress candidate Karuna Shukla with a margin of 16,933 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Raman Singh exuded confidence and said, "The BJP will form a government with a clear majority in the state. We will have 42-55 seats in the state." Lashing out at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged corruption, the BJP veteran said that the BJP manifesto, which "connected all the sections of society, will also have a bearing on the poll results in the state".

In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The copy will be updated once the Election Commission will declare final results. Stay tuned to India TV for faster and authentic Chhattisagarh Assembly poll results 2023.