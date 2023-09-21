'Sentiments of people are being used': Priyanka Gandhi accuses Centre of diverting attention from issues

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INCCHHATTISGARH Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes part in Women’s Samriddhi Sammelan organised in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a 'Mahila Samriddhi Sammelan' in Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that it is using religion and caste issues to distract people from the country's problems. She called it a political conspiracy to prevent people from raising their grievances.

“Today, sentiments of people are being used for political purposes to divert their attention by bringing up the issues of religion and caste. This is a political conspiracy to not let people raise their grievances,” said Gandhi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the party posted earlier in the day, “Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Ji will address a huge public meeting in the ‘Women’s Samriddhi Sammelan’ organized in Chhattisgarh today.”

Gandhi criticised the government's spending on events like the G20 Summit and the Yashobhoomi project while neglecting issues like development, unemployment, and rising essential item prices.

The Congress leader said, “The government spent Rs 27,000 crore on the recently-held G20 Summit in New Delhi, spent Rs 20,000 crore on Yashobhoomi, but they (Centre) won’t be able to answer if you question them on development, unemployment, hike in prices of essential items.”

She emphasised that the economically backward sections and the middle class should not be ignored. Gandhi also commented on Chhattisgarh's governance, stating that it still relies on old political principles and practices.

“There is nothing wrong in hosting a global conclave. It is a matter of pride for every Indian if the stature of the country is elevated before a global audience. But in doing so, the economically-backward sections and the middle class should not be neglected. They should not forget who voted them to power,” said Gandhi.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana later this year.

