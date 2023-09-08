'Religion and politics different, no need to mix them', says Congress chief Kharge on Udhayanidhi's remarks

Follow us on Image Source : MALLIKARJUN KHARGE (TWITTER) Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the India-Bharat row and accused it of trying to break the country. While speaking at an event ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, Kharge asserted that Congress is engaged in uniting Bharat. The event was organised by the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh at Thekwa village of Rajnandgaon district. The Assembly elections in the Congress-governed Chhattisgarh are due by the year-end.

During his speech, Kharge asked why BJP has named schemes like ‘Startup India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘Make in India’ if it hates the word 'India'. He also stepped up attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should see the work of the Bhupesh Baghel government in the state to know how it can be done in five years.

ALSO READ | Congress is engaged in uniting Bharat, BJP trying to break country, says Mallikarjun Kharge

“We have formed an alliance INDIA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and now BJP is saying the country’s name India should be changed to Bharat. There is both India and Bharat in the Constitution itself. Then why are they triggering a dispute over it,” Kharge said. “We love Bharat. Rahul ji took out a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and named the yatra as Bharat Jodo. We are engaged in uniting Bharat and you (BJP) are engaged in breaking it,” he added.

Congress president on G20

Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur violence and the G20 Summit that is being held in the national capital over this weekend. Kharge said, “He is not even looking at violence-hit Manipur. On the other hand, the G20 summit is being held (in Delhi) where every pole has his photos (posters of PM). Neither photographs of his ministers nor Mahatma Gandhi or Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru feature on these posters. Does everything belong to him?

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Raipur's 120-foot Ganeshotsav pandal to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's success | VIDEO

Kharge on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

Congress president further said religion and politics are different things and one need not mix them. His comment came amid a political tussle on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanatan Dharma.

Asked about the remark, Kharge said, "I have not come here to speak about anyone's religion. I have come to participate in the programme (Bharose ka Sammelan) meant for the poor. Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix them. I don't want to debate on it."