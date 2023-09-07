Chhattisgarh: Raipur's 120-foot Ganeshotsav pandal to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's success | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raipur's 120-foot Ganeshotsav pandal to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing

A 120-foot Ganeshotsav pandal in Chhattisgarh will showcase the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. The pandal, which is being built in the Raipur district, will feature a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover. It will also have a display of information about the mission. The pandal is being built by a group of local artists and volunteers. They are working hard to complete it in time for the Ganeshotsav festival, which is celebrated in September.

The organisers of the pandal said that they want to use it to inspire young people and to promote science and technology. They also hope that it will help raise awareness of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The main artisans said, "thousands of bamboo have been used in it, and apart from this, plywood is also being used. It would take about 45 days to complete it. We will complete it and hand it over to the committee two days before the installation of the Ganesh idol," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The idol of Lord Shri Ganpati Ji is to be installed in the Chandrayaan-3 pandal. The height of the idol will be 17 feet, and the width will be 26 feet, in which the form of nine planets will be given. There will also be a presentation of an attractive tableau in this pandal where aliens will stand on the moon waving the tricolour," Jay Bhole Ganesh Committee member Vijay Baghel said.

This is not the first time that a pandal has been used to showcase India's space achievements. In 2014, a pandal in Mumbai featured a replica of the Mars Orbiter Mission spacecraft. And in 2019, a pandal in Bengaluru featured a replica of the Chandrayaan-2 lander and rover.

These pandals are a way for people to celebrate India's space achievements and to learn more about the country's space program. They are also a way to inspire young people to pursue careers in science and technology.

