Chhattisgarh: Three IEDs planted by Naxalites, using 'foxhole' mechanism, neutralised in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district (Representational image)

Security forces detected and neutralised three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Friday, police informed. The development has come just days after the Assembly election concluded in the state.

An official informed that two IEDs were planted under a blacktop road. In order to do this, it requires 'foxhole' mechanism including digging a tunnel from the side of the road to place the explosives.

A similar mechanism was used by Naxalites last year when they planted explosives in the Dantewada blast.

The two IEDs, weighing 25 kg each, were detected on Awapalli-Basaguda Road, where a joint team of the 168th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from Awapalli police station was out on a de-mining operation to trace landmines planted by Naxalites to target security forces, the official said.

The IEDs were placed inside plastic bags at least four feet under the road. A Tunnel around five feet in height and width was found on the site.

The explosives were connected by a long wire, they said. The explosives were neutralised by BDS.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | 2021 Chhattisgarh attack: NIA files second supplementary chargesheet against 6 CPI-M cadres