'Arrows are fired': TS Singh Deo responds to PM Modi's corruption allegations against Chhattisgarh govt

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slew of allegations against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday said in a political platform 'teeren chalatin h' (arrows are fired).

"There are two different platforms in which we also speak in different ways. There is a stage of a government programme, in which all the public representatives follow a different etiquette. Then there is a political platform in which arrows are fired...The common platform of the Central and State Governments has a distinct dignity. We also talk a lot on the political forum, but our statements are not published..," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, PM Modi on Saturday, while addressing the concluding ceremony of 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bilaspur city, unleashed severe attacks against the Congress-led state government in Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister targeted the Baghel government over corruption saying, "Chhattisgarh is steeped in corruption and misrule. There is a scam in every scheme (in Congress government)."

"It is my guarantee that your dreams are my resolution... Your dreams will be fulfilled only when there is a BJP government here. No matter how many efforts we make from Delhi, the Congress here fails those efforts. In the last five years, Chhattisgarh got thousands of crores of rupees here. Roads, rail, electricity, and various other development projects, we did not keep any scarcity of money for the state. Deputy CM said this is a public gathering... In public life, realities cannot be hidden. If the Deputy CM says that Delhi does no injustice, this should have been a matter of happiness for all, but Congress had a hurricane. The Indian government approved infrastructure in Chhattisgarh projects worth thousands of crores. They are either halted or delayed...", said PM Modi.

"During the Congress rule, Rs 300 crores were allocated for the railways. But this year, the BJP has given Rs 6000 crores... This is 'Modi Model', this is my love for Chhattisgarh. This is my commitment to Chhattisgarh's development. We are trying to electrify the railway tracks as soon as possible... It is the BJP who gave modern Vande Bharat train to Chhattisgarh...," the Prime Minister added.

"Change is finalised in Chhattisgarh. The excitement seen here is the declaration of change. People of Chhattisgarh have decided to not tolerate Congress' atrocities anymore," PM Modi said at ‘Parivartan Maha Sankalp Rally’.

