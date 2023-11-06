Chhattisgarh phase-1 elections: 3-layered security cover for over 600 polling booths in Naxal-hit Bastar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel conduct a flag march ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Jagdalpur

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: A three-tier security cordon for more than 600 polling stations in sensitive areas of the Naxal-hit Bastar division, which are scheduled to vote in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Tuesday (November 7), will be under a three-layered security cover, said police.

Around 60,000 security personnel will be on duty for the orderly execution of the elections in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 assembly segments. This force comprises 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The security team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos.

For security purposes, 149 polling stations in five assembly constituencies within the division have been relocated to the closest police stations and security camps. Additionally, Naxal activities will be monitored through drones and helicopters. Bomb disposal team and dog squad will also be roped in, according to the police.

Comprehensive security arrangement

A comprehensive security arrangement has been made for the assembly elections in Bastar division, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said in a statement on Sunday. “Central paramilitary forces and special forces like District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Bastar Fighters (all units of the state police) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) have been deployed for security of polling station and roads,” the statement said.

He said that special forces from neighbouring states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha will also be responsible for maintaining security along the state borders.

"More than 600 polling stations will be in a three-layered security cordon in view of sensitivity (in Naxal-hit interior pockets). There will be security arrangements comprising central paramilitary forces and local police in other polling booths as per the criteria of the Election Commission," he added.

Election officials and electronic voting machines (EVMs) for over 156 polling stations located in remote areas are being transported to their respective destinations using helicopters.

149 polling stations shifted to nearest police station

For security reasons, 149 polling stations in the Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada, and Konta assembly constituencies have been relocated to the closest police stations and security camps.

In the 2018 assembly elections, 196 polling stations were shifted while 330 booths were relocated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the region, the statement said.

New polling stations have been established in more than 126 locations this time compared to the 2018 assembly elections. Of these, 40 polling stations like Minpa, Galgam, Silger, and Chandameta were re-established in their original villages after the security situation normalised there, the statement said. At least five polling stations in each of the seven districts of the division will be under the protection of women commandos, the official said.

BJP leader killed in Narayanpur district

The banned CPI (Maoist) has turned to acts of violence in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process due to their frustration with the development and transformation of the Bastar region. This reflects their anti-democratic stance and is reminiscent of the traditional Maoist tactics.

Naxalites have called upon voters to boycott the polls in Bastar region. They killed a BJP leader in a village in Narayanpur district on Saturday while he was campaigning for the party.

In October 2018, three policemen and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack ahead of the assembly polls in Dantewada district.

Twelve assembly seats of Bastar division to go for poll

Polling to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Twelve assembly seats of Bastar division are among the 20 constituencies that will see voting in the first phase.

Of the 12 seats, voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm on Tuesday in Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta seats, while electors in the remaining three seats – Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot – will be able to cast their ballot between 8 am and 5 pm.

As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 assembly seats. In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females and 69 third-gender persons.

