Chhattisgarh election: CM Baghel releases Congress' manifesto, promises caste census, farmers' loan waiver

Image Source : ANI CM Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders at manifesto launch event

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday released the Congress's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections. Announcing the poll promises, the chief minister said if his party retains power in the state, the Congress government will conduct a caste census in the state and provide Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinders.

The ruling party in Chhattisgarh named the manifesto 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28' and unveiled it at six different places - Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur and Kawardha. Baghel released the manifesto in Rajnandgaon while party's state in-charge Kumari Selja unveiled it in state capital Raipur.

Promises including loan waiver to farmers, caste census, procurement of paddy at 20 quintals per acre, free education to students from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) made by Congress leaders during their poll campaign have been mentioned in the manifesto.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, CM Baghel said farmers will get Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy, including input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators. Tenu leaf collection will be done at Rs 6,000 per standard sack in place of the existing Rs 4,000 and tendu leaf collectors will additionally get an annual bonus of Rs 4,000, he said.

Baghel said, "A Mahtari Nyay Yojana will be launched for mothers and sisters," under which a subsidy of Rs 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups.

The subsidy will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of women, he said.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17, while the results will be declared on December 3.

