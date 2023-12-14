Chhattisgarh Cabinet meeting: CM Vishnu Deo promises 18 lakh houses to poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chairs a cabinet meeting.

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Meeting: After the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed Chhattisgarh government, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the primary objective of the newly elected government would be to allocate 18 lakh houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

CM Sai on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

"Prime Minister Modi had said during the election campaign that the first decision when our government comes to power will be to approve Rs 18 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, today a decision has been taken on the same subject," said Sai.

He further said that on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, bonus payments against paddy procurement for two years, pending from the previous BJP government (2013–2018), would be disbursed to farmers who had sold their paddy during that period.

The Chief Minister also promised that the government will purchase in the state at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal and this amount will be paid to the farmers.

Sai was sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday, while two party MLAs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers. Distinguished figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athawale, BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, marked their presence at the Science College ground, where around 50,000 people gathered for the event.

