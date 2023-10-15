Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Cops seize unaccounted cash, jewellery worth Rs 98.61 lakh in separate seizures in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Cops seize unaccounted cash, jewellery worth Rs 98.61 lakh in separate seizures in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur: The model code of conduct is in place in the state ahead of the assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi Bilaspur Published on: October 15, 2023 17:53 IST
Police seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 93 lakh
Image Source : PIXABAY Police seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 93 lakh

Bilaspur: Ahead of assembly elections in the state, the police have seized jewellery and unaccounted cash from two different locations in Bilaspur city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Police informed that cash worth Rs 98.61 lakh was seized after it intercepted a car at Devkinandan Chowk.

After the interception on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 93 lakh, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The occupants of the vehicle could not produce any documents for the consignment, he said. Similarly, the police on Friday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 5.61 lakh from a car at Khaparganj Kabadi line under the Kotwali police station limits, the official said.

The police also launched a crackdown against persons travelling in vehicles with political name plates and drunk drivers, he said. The police have set up 14 check posts to curb illegal activities during the elections, Singh added.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Top News

Related Bilaspur News

Latest News