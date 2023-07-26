WATCH Video: 80-year-old man exposes Chhattisgarh govt in front of Deputy CM TS Singh Deo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A Chhattisgarh resident discusses problems with State's Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo

Ambikapur: An 80-year-old man exposed the Chhattisgarh government in front of the Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo during a Janata Darshan Programme in his home constituency Ambikapur.

As the Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, who is a three-time MLA from Ambikapur, was listening to the peoples' grievances during an event, an 80-year-old man said work only happens when a minister is coming.

The man also expressed that people in the region were not satisfied with the civic body here despite having a Congress Mayor. He raised issues like bad roads, water shortages in the region.

In a viral video, the 80-year-old man said, "...spend some money where it is necessary... they only build roads put white lining or clean them when a minister is visiting... otherwise there is filth in the drains.

He further said that the people of the city are getting water only at one time which is not sufficient.

People also expressed that they were not happy with the Opposition as it was not raising their issues against the government.

The Centre has also given a huge amount to Chhattisgarh for providing water to every house under its Amrit Jal Mission. The state government also has a role in this. But even after the Centre's funds, water is not available at many places including Ambikapur.

The Centre has given a huge amount of Rs 106 crore to Ambikapur, out of which, Rs 102 crore has been paid. Despite this, the residents here are facing shortages of water.

