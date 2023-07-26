No-Confidence Motion against Modi govt: Who stands where? Numbers game in Lok Sabha | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Leaders of the INDIA alliance parties stage a protest over ethnic violence in Manipur, during the Monsoon session of Parliament

No Confidence Motion: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 26 admitted a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government which was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. The alliance of 26 opposition parties, INDIA, had decided to move the motion in order to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the front said.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion of Manipur which has been battered by ethnic violence since May 3 including the incident of two women who were paraded naked. The video of which has evoked a lot of criticism from all quarters.

The motion must be supported by at least 50 members of the House. While the total strength of Lok Sabha is 543, effective seats are 537 and vacant seats are only 6. In such a scenario, let's have a look at who stands where:

The Narendra Modi government enjoys a majority of 331 seats (including the Lok Sabha Speaker), with BJP's largest share of 301 seats. Here is the total seat share: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 301, Shiv Sena (Shinde): 13, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP): 05, Apna Dal Soneylal (ADS): 02, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 01, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar): 01, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU): 01, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP): 01, Naga People's Front (NPF): 01, National People's Party (NPP): 01, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM): 01, Mizo National Front (MNF): 01, Independents (Sumalatha and Navneet Kaur Rana): 02 Image Source : PTIPrime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by NDA leaders before the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in New Delhi

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which is not a part of the NDA, has decided to back the Modi government on the No-Confidence Motion. It has 22 members in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the newly-formed Opposition 'INDIA' bloc has a strength of 142 seats. Here is the total seat share: Indian National Congress (INC): 50, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 24, Trinamool Congress (TMC): 23, Janata Dal-United (JDU): 16, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): 06, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar): 04, Samajwadi Party (SP): 03, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 03, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC): 03, Communist Party of India (Marxist): 03, Communist Party of India (CPI): 02, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 01, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 01, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): 01, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK): 01, Kerala Congress (Mani): 01.

The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not a part of the INDIA bloc, has decided to back the Opposition on the No-Confidence Motion. It has 9 members in the Lok Sabha. Image Source : PTI AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and party leader Rahul Gandhi at a joint press conference after the opposition parties meeting, in Bengaluru

Party which has backed the Modi govt on the No-Confidence Motion but is not part of Opposition 'INDIA' bloc is Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which has 09 seats.

However, there are prominent fence sitters also. Parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are among those who have not made their stand clear on the No-Confidence Motion till now. Here is their seat share: Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 12, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 09, Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 03, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM): 02, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD): 02, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS): 01, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP): 01, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF): 01, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar): 01 and Independent (Heera Saraniya): 01.

