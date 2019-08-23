IndiGo opens bookings on daily non-stop flights to China

Bookings for much-awaited flights to China were opened by budget carrier IndiGo on Friday. Announcing the ticket bookings, IndiGo said it will operate daily non-stop flights from New Delhi to Chengdu from September 15.

The Gurugram-based budget carrier, which has been quite aggressive on its international expansion this year following the launch of its first service to the gateway of Europe and Asia, Turkey in March, had announced its entry in the Chinese market in June.

In a statement, the airline said IndiGo announces the opening of the sale for its daily non-stop flights to China with immediate effect, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

"We are pleased to open bookings for Chengdu, our 20th international destination. Increased connectivity between India and China will attract Chinese tourists to the country, contributing to economic growth," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.



"Also China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism value," he said.

IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers while offering more flexibility at affordable fares, he added.

With a fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers over 1,400 daily flights to 78 destinations, including 58 domestic ones.

