IndiGo to restart daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12

Expanding its international operations, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will restart daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route from September 12. The low-cost carrier will also add a second flight frequency on the Delhi-Doha route from September 16.

William Boulter, the chief commercial officer at IndiGo, said, "We are committed to strengthening our international operations from Delhi to important destinations in Asia. As part of this expansion, we are introducing new flight services between Delhi-Singapore and second frequency on Delhi-Doha route."

IndiGo used to operate daily Delhi-Singapore flights earlier, but it decided to withdraw them during 2014-15 due to stiff competition on the route from full-service carriers such as Jet Airways and Singapore Airlines.

Jet Airways shut down its operations on April 17 due to lack of funds. Meanwhile, Vistara, a full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, started its international operations with flights on the Delhi-Singapore route from August 6.