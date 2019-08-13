Breaking: IndiGo aborts take-off in Nagpur after 'serious error' in flight; Nitin Gadkari was onboard the plane

An IndiGo flight on Tuesday aborted its take-off in Nagpur after detection of a "serious error".

The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, also had Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari onboard. All the passengers were de-boarded.

The incident happened this morning when the Nagpur-Delhi flight was forced to return to taxiway from runway. The pilot detected a serious error and decided to abort the take-off, ANI said.

Also Read: IndiGo to launch direct Kolkata-Silchar flight on September 20

Also Read: Want to fly out of Srinagar this weekend? Chances are you might not get a ticket, or pay more maybe. Check prices

Also Read: IndiGo plane aborts take-off at Bhopal airport due to technical snag in wheels