Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. IndiGo aborts take-off in Nagpur after 'serious error' in flight; Nitin Gadkari was onboard

IndiGo aborts take-off in Nagpur after 'serious error' in flight; Nitin Gadkari was onboard

Breaking news: An IndiGo flight on Tuesday aborted its take-off in Nagpur after detection of a "serious error". The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, also had Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari onboard. All the passengers were de-boarded.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2019 10:43 IST
Breaking: IndiGo aborts take-off in Nagpur after 'serious

Breaking: IndiGo aborts take-off in Nagpur after 'serious error' in flight; Nitin Gadkari was onboard the plane

An IndiGo flight on Tuesday aborted its take-off in Nagpur after detection of a "serious error". 

The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, also had Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari onboard. All the passengers were de-boarded. 

The incident happened this morning when the Nagpur-Delhi flight was forced to return to taxiway from runway. The pilot detected a serious error and decided to abort the take-off, ANI said. 

Also Read: IndiGo to launch direct Kolkata-Silchar flight on September 20

Also Read: Want to fly out of Srinagar this weekend? Chances are you might not get a ticket, or pay more maybe. Check prices

Also Read: IndiGo plane aborts take-off at Bhopal airport due to technical snag in wheels

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDJB working to ensure potable tap water in Delhi: Kejriwal Next StoryHey Ram! Now, Karni Sena chief claims his family descended from Lord Ram's son Luv  