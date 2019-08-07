IndiGo to launch direct Kolkata-Silchar flight on September 20

Image Source : IANS IndiGo to launch direct Kolkata-Silchar flight on Sept 20

Low-cost airline IndiGo will launch two daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Silchar route on September 20, which will enhance mobility, trade and tourism in the region.

According to a company statement on Wednesday, Silchar will be IndiGo's 57th domestic and 76th overall destination. Silchar is the eighth location connected by the airline in the northeast.

It recently launched direct flights to Shillong in Meghalaya, Agartala in Tripura and Dibrugarh in Assam.

IndiGo's new flight will leave Kolkata at 7.30 a.m. and reach Silchar at 8.45 a.m. The return flight will depart Silchar at 9.15 a.m. and reach Kolkata at 10.30 a.m.

