Master Plan 2047: Here's what it means for homebuyers and developers, experts explain

Delhi Master Plan 2047 comes at a time when the capital’s housing market is being shaped by sustained demand and limited scope for conventional expansion. The plan seeks to address both through redevelopment within existing neighbourhoods and planned growth on the city’s periphery. Its impact, however, is likely to emerge over time as these provisions translate into projects.

40 lakh homes & expanded infrastructure

At its core, the plan envisages around 40 lakh new affordable homes, with housing supply expected to come through redevelopment, transit-oriented development and other initiatives. Nearly 200 sq km of planned urban expansion under the land pooling framework is expected to create around 12 lakh homes, alongside a proposed 600-km road network.

For the wider NCR, this could broaden the locations available for residential development, particularly as infrastructure and connectivity extend towards areas outside Delhi’s established markets.

According to Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, the approval of Delhi Master Plan 2047 marks an important milestone for the NCR and will usher in the next phase of real estate growth.

"It will enable more integrated urban development, create new opportunities for developers, homebuyers and end-users, and further diversify the region’s real estate landscape. We believe this will also accelerate the development of emerging growth corridors and strengthen NCR’s position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets,” Poddar said.

Lowering redevelopment thresholds

Within the existing city, redevelopment could add another layer to housing supply. The plan reduces the minimum area requirement for redevelopment of group housing, DDA housing and government housing from 40,000 sq m to 3,000 sq m, with around seven lakh additional dwelling units envisaged through this provision.

That could bring more ageing and under-utilised residential stock into redevelopment. It also offers a way to add housing within established areas where vacant land is limited. At the same time, higher density will place greater demands on roads, parking, public transport and other civic infrastructure, making local execution an important part of the equation.

Moreover, the balance between existing and emerging areas becomes more relevant as land pooling takes shape on Delhi’s periphery. The plan provides for infrastructure-first development, with DDA developing roads of 30 metres and above to support planned growth and connectivity.

According to Kapil Chugh, VP, Rise Infraventures Limited, Delhi Master Plan 2047 has the potential to bring a more distributed pattern of residential growth to the capital.

"By opening up avenues for redevelopment, improving land utilisation and strengthening the development framework for peripheral areas, the plan could create new housing opportunities beyond Delhi’s established markets. Improved connectivity will be particularly important, as emerging corridors become more accessible and increasingly integrated with the wider NCR. For homebuyers, this could translate into a broader choice of locations and housing formats, while giving developers greater scope to look at previously underdeveloped pockets with a longer-term perspective,” he added.

High-density development along UER-II

Alongside this, the proposed high-density corridor along UER-II could add another dimension to this shift. The plan allows a floor area ratio (FAR) of up to 400 along a 250-metre-wide corridor in the land pooling area, potentially supporting higher-density development as connectivity improves.

“Delhi’s Master Plan 2047 brings several changes that could influence the housing market over the coming years. Changes in FAR, redevelopment provisions, land pooling, and the approach towards villages can create room for housing in locations where development has so far been limited. The proposed high-density corridor along UER-II is also worth watching, particularly as connectivity improves and more activity moves towards the city’s outer areas. This may lead to new residential pockets emerging alongside established markets rather than growth remaining concentrated in a few locations. The plan provides the broader framework, but its effect on the ground will ultimately depend on the regulations that follow, and the pace at which supporting infrastructure develops,” Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, concluded.

Approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the draft plan is likely to be approved by the Centre within a week.

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