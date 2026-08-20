Delhi Master Plan 2047: From 40 lakh new homes to Metro expansion, here's what's in store

New Delhi:

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday unveiled the 'Delhi Master Plan 2047' to give a new dimension to the infrastructure and urban development in the nation's capital. This Delhi Master Plan includes many important schemes, from building lakhs of new houses to redeveloping old flats and expanding the metro network. The government's main focus will be on providing affordable housing. The Delhi Master Plan 2047 proposes several major changes, including land pooling, new transportation corridors, redevelopment of old houses, TDR, and easier approvals.

40 lakh new flats to be constructed

Under the Master Plan 2047, around 40 lakh new flats will be added to meet Delhi's growing housing demand. The government's primary focus is on providing relief to the general public, so most of these flats will be affordable housing. Additionally, dilapidated flats over 50 years old in the capital will be extensively renovated and redeveloped, giving older residential areas a new look.

Expansion of the metro network

To strengthen Delhi's public transportation system, the Metro network will be significantly expanded. The current Metro network of approximately 416 kilometres is targeted to be expanded to 695 kilometres. This expansion is expected to provide better connectivity to residents of Delhi and surrounding areas. The Metro expansion may also help reduce traffic congestion on the roads.

Preparation of 6 new RRTS routes

In addition to the metro, plans include expanding the RRTS network. Currently, one RRTS line is operational, and agreements are now underway for six new lines. This will increase options for fast, convenient travel between Delhi and surrounding cities.

Three major transit hubs will be developed

The master plan also emphasises developing major transit hubs such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, and Kashmere Gate, with plans to improve connectivity between different modes of transport.

Single window clearance will reduce hassles

The master plan will also focus towards a single-window system. Currently, obtaining approvals from various departments for a major construction project can take considerable time. A single window will make the application and approval process easier to handle from one location. The objective is clear: fewer offices, fewer visits, and faster construction approvals.

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