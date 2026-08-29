'I was completely shocked': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on getting dropped from the Indian team after T20 WC win

Veteran India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently came forward and talked about his time after being dropped from India’s T20I side. It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav is widely revered as one of the best batters in world cricket when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav was a key part of India’s T20 World Cup win back in 2024, and as the side won their second straight World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav was leading the side in the tournament as well.

However, due to a subpar IPL season, the veteran batter was removed from India’s T20I squad, and star batter Shreyas Iyer was named India’s new T20I captain as well. Speaking on the same, Suryakumar Yadav talked about how he felt after being dropped.

"I sat at home for 40-50 days. I was doing nothing, and I was completely shocked. I was thinking, what should I do now? Do I want to play or not? A lot was going on in my mind. One day, suddenly my wife said, 'Just think about why you started playing this game 20 years ago? Because you were mad for this game. Then bring that passion back again,’” Suryakumar Yadav told Aakash Chopra in an interview.

“I smiled like this when my name was not there. Whatever cricket I played throughout the two years, whenever I was in situations where there was pressure and things were not going my way, I have always smiled,” he added.

India set to take on Afghanistan next

Speaking of the Indian team’s upcoming T20I assignments, the side is slated to take on Afghanistan next. The two sides will meet across three T20I matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The first T20I of the series will be played on September 13. The 2nd and 3rd clashes will be played on September 15 and 17.

It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming series. Notably, India lost their previous T20I series as they succumbed to losses on the England tour, and the side would hope to do better against Afghanistan.

Also Read:

Sarfaraz Ahmed questions Pakistan's batting approach after subpar show against England in London