Mumbai Taxi fare hike from September 1, here's how much you will have to pay now

Travelling by CNG-powered black-and-yellow taxis and auto rickshaws in Mumbai will become more expensive from September 1, 2026, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike. According to an official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the MMRTA has s approved a fare hike of Rs 2 for black-and-yellow taxis and Rs 1 for auto-rickshaws plying in the metropolitan region. The MMRTA has approved the fare revision based on the formula derived by the four-member Khatua panel for revising fares of black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra transport secretary chairs the MMRTA.

How much will you have to pay for an auto or taxi in Mumbai

Under the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres of a taxi will increase from Rs 31 to Rs 33. Similarly, the minimum fare for auto rickshaws will rise from Rs 26 to Rs 27.

For black-and-yellow taxis, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres will increase from Rs 31 to Rs 33, and the fare per kilometre will increase from Rs 20.66 to RS 21.90.

On the other hand, the fare for every kilometre thereafter for auto will increase from Rs 17.14 to Rs 18.22.

Fare as per the new rates

Transport officials also said that since recalibrating millions of meters cannot be completed overnight, commuters may encounter vehicles displaying old meter readings during the transition. To implement the revised fares, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have approved the use of official tariff cards, which will display the fare payable as per the new rates.

Meter calibration from September to November

The time given for meter calibration is from September 1 to the end of November. Drivers who do not get their meters calibrated within the stipulated period will face penalties.

Fare hike after 18 months

The authority has revised taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in Mumbai after an 18-month gap. A hike of Rs 3 each in taxi and three-wheeler fares took effect on February 1, 2025. The MMR has more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis, most of which run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is also testing the Marathi-speaking skills of three-wheeler and cab drivers.

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