Noida's Parthala Chowk to get six-lane underpass on Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad corridor

Noida’s busy Parthala Chowk is set for a major traffic overhaul as authorities are planning to build a six-lane underpass on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) corridor. This project, costing approximately Rs 80 crore, is expected to ease vehicular movement on the FNG corridor. The 710-metre underpass will have three lanes in each direction, and the project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Parthala Chowk is one of the busiest areas

Parthala Chowk is one of Noida's busiest traffic areas. It connects Sectors 52 and 71 to Gaur Chowk. It also connects the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on one side and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the other. Furthermore, the FNG (Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad) corridor is causing steadily increasing traffic congestion here. The rush increases in peak hours, and traffic police have to stop vehicles to manage the congestion. Authorities believe that building an underpass would provide relief from traffic congestion.

The Noida Authority has announced that it will build a six-lane underpass at Parthala Chowk on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) corridor to ease traffic congestion. The entire project will cost Rs 80 crore and be completed in 18 months, or one and a half years. This will benefit residents in many areas.

According to AK Arora, General Manager of the Noida Authority, the underpass will allow uninterrupted traffic flow on the FNG Corridor, reducing congestion and stalling at Parthala Chowk.

The underpass is proposed to be built using diaphragm-wall technology and RCC construction. This technology will help stabilise the surrounding land and existing infrastructure during excavation. To prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, the Authority has planned two sumps along with a pumping system.

These sectors of Noida will benefit

Officials said the underpass will include a 110-meter-long RCC box on both sides, a 20-meter open portion, and a 280-meter-long approach road on both sides. They said the project will reduce travel time, increase traffic capacity, relieve congestion, and improve road safety. The improved connectivity will benefit residents of nearby Sectors 119, 120, 121, 122, Chhajarsi, and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, travelling between Delhi and the NCR could become much easier in the future, as the Delhi Master Plan 2047 proposes better connectivity between the national capital and key areas like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport, and Jhajjar.

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