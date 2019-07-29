Ranchi-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird hit during takeoff at Delhi Airport

AirAsia New Delhi-Ranchi flight suffers bird hit on takeoff

A Ranchi-bound AirAsia flight I5-744 suffered a bird hit on Delhi Airport on Monday. The incident was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, while the Ranchi-bound AirAsia flight was preparing for takeoff. The captain discontinued the takeoff soon after the damage was detected.

Further, the AirAsia flight was taxied back to the bay.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson of AirAsia said, "I5-744-New Delhi-Ranchi flight had a bird hit on takeoff, today. The captain discontinued the takeoff. The aircraft was then taxied back to the bay and a detailed engine inspection is underway."

Earlier on Saturday, the engine of a Vistara airline flight had suffered damage at Mumbai airport after an empty baggage container of another airline rolled due to gusty winds.

The empty baggage container of another airline had rolled to one of Vistara's aircraft, which left a dent on the starboard side of one of the engines.

Any passengers or crew members were not present in the flight at the time of the incident.

The aircraft was grounded for a few hours following the incident.

What is a bird strike/bird hit?

A bird strike— sometimes called birdstrike, bird ingestion (for an engine), bird hit, or bird aircraft strike hazard (BASH)— is a collision between an airborne animal (usually a bird or bat) and a manmade vehicle, especially an aircraft. The term is also used for bird deaths resulting from collisions with structures such as power lines, towers and wind turbines.

