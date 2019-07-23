Image Source : PTI AirAsia India to start daily direct flight on New Delhi-Chandigarh route from Aug 1

AirAsia India announced on Tuesday that it will start operating the daily direct flight on the Delhi-Chandigarh route from August 1 onwards.

The flight would leave from Delhi at 10.40 am every day and would arrive at the Chandigarh airport at 11.50 am.

The return flight would depart from Chandigarh every day at 12.50 pm and arrive at the Delhi airport at 1.55 pm, the low-cost carrier said.

Moreover, the airline said it will be introducing fourth additional flight on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route from August 5 onwards.

The airline currently runs three flights daily on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route.

At present, AirAsia India has 32 flight departures from New Delhi to 12 different destinations.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law Anand Piramal invests in Snapdeal

Also Read: Average data breach cost hits Rs 12.8 crore in India: IBM

Also Read: Blue Star bags Rs 253 crore order from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation