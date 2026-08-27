Global wellness real estate projected to nearly double to USD 1.1 trillion by 2029

India's luxury housing developers are increasingly designing projects around wellness rather than conspicuous consumption, betting that affluent homebuyers will pay a premium for residences that promise healthier lifestyles, preventive healthcare and better ageing. The shift marks a departure from the sector's traditional emphasis on scale, imported finishes and clubhouse amenities. Instead, developers are investing in low-density masterplans, biophilic design, clean-air systems and integrated health infrastructure as India's wealthy increasingly view homes as long-term lifestyle assets rather than purely financial investments. The trend comes as luxury housing continues to outperform the broader residential market, even as affordability pressures weigh on mass housing demand.

Wellness real estate on a steep growth curve

The move also reflects a global real estate transition. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate is the fastest-growing segment of the global wellness economy, expanding from USD 584 billion in 2024 and projected to almost double to USD 1.1 trillion by 2029. Increasingly, developers are embedding wellness into neighbourhood planning rather than treating it as a premium amenity.

In India, developers say the post-pandemic buyer has become markedly more discerning. Privacy, environmental quality and everyday liveability now feature alongside location and brand when affluent consumers evaluate a purchase. Recent market data from JLL Research shows premium housing launches rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, underlining sustained demand at the top end of the market.

Low-density planning and biophilic design

According to Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, luxury today is moving beyond premium specifications to encompass healthier, more meaningful ways of living.

"Buyers increasingly value open spaces, greenery, privacy and a stronger connection with nature. At Gulshan Group, this thinking has been integral to all our projects, including our recently handed-over Gulshan Dynasty, where low-density planning and expansive green landscapes were designed to enhance everyday well-being. We believe wellness is fast becoming a defining dimension of luxury housing,” Nagpal said.

Holistic systems and longevity

This approach reflects a broader evolution in wellness real estate globally, where the focus is shifting beyond conventional gyms, spas and fitness facilities towards environments designed around long-term wellbeing and healthier ways of living. The Global Wellness Institute identifies longevity, healthy buildings and community-scale wellbeing among the key themes shaping the next generation of residential development.

According to Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, the future of luxury living is not simply about creating more refined spaces, but about creating environments that meaningfully enhance the way we live. "Several projects have been conceived as a residential ecosystem where preventive health, architecture and everyday experiences come together to foster a more holistic approach to wellbeing,” Trehan added.

Tier I and II cities join the trend

Developers also expect the trend to spread beyond India's largest metropolitan markets. Several groups are preparing wellness-led residential developments across Tier I and Tier II cities, as they believe rising health awareness and improving infrastructure are broadening demand beyond traditional luxury destinations.

“Health-conscious homebuying is no longer confined to metropolitan India. Buyers across Tier I and Tier II cities increasingly associate quality housing with cleaner environments, better planning and long-term wellbeing. We see wellness becoming a mainstream design philosophy rather than a niche luxury offering,” Yamini Agarwal, Director, Nimbus Group, concluded.

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