Want to fly out of Srinagar this weekend? Chances are you might not get a ticket, or pay more maybe. Check prices

If you want to fly out of Srinagar this weekend, chances are you might have to shell out more money than normal. Airfares for flights from Srinagar have shot up to abnormally high levels, reason being Jammu and Kashmir's advisory asking pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible.

Low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, AirAsia are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000 for a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi. Normally the rates are somewhere around Rs 3,000.

Current flights from Srinagar to Jammu will cost you around Rs 16,000. Places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur are also witnessing soaring airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.

According to web portals of airlines with flights from Srinagar this weekend, virtually all seats have been sold out with just a few remaining.