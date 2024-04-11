Wipro names Malay Joshi as CEO for `Americas 1' strategic market unit

Follow us on Image Source : WIPRO/LINKEDIN Malay Joshi

Wipro, an IT service company, named Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for 'Americas 1' strategic market unit, effective immediately, according to a company release. Joshi succeeds Srinivas Pallia, who was appointed Wipro CEO recently.

The press release stated that Joshi will also join the Wipro Executive Board and he will be based out of Wipro’s New York City office.

"Wipro Limited...announced today the appointment of Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately," it stated.

In this role, he was responsible for helping clients drive successful enterprise transformations, enhancing client experience (CX), strengthening delivery, and ensuring consistent revenue growth in the sectors he leads.

“Malay has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest CAGR over a decade across multiple global businesses,” Pallia said.

Joshi's client-centricity and deep understanding of the industry make him an ideal fit to lead 'Americas 1' strategic market, he added.

Who is Malay Joshi?

Joshi, who was previously the senior vice president and business unit head, led the communications, media, tech, retail, travel, hospitality and public sector industries, which make up one of Wipro’s largest business units globally. He joined Wipro in 1996 and has had an extensive career spanning over 28 years in various leadership roles across functions, industries, and geographies. He has a strong background in delivery, consultative sales, and client engagement.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Engineering and has graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses Executive Program and Advanced Program Management from Stanford University.

Last week, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major announced the resignation of Thierry Delaporte as CEO and named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Wipro's top boss, Pallia -- after taking over the baton from Delaporte at the USD 11 billion IT services firm -- in a post on LinkedIn stated that he looks forward to working with 240,000 "Wiproites" and taking the "iconic" company to the next phase of growth.

Pallia said he is energised by possibilities before the company and the industry, in a new era fuelled by rapid technological progress.

(With PTI inputs)

