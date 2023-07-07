Despite sky-rocketing prices, McDonald's continues to use tomato in THIS region

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Tomato prices: Fast-food chain McDonald’s continues to serve tomato in its menu in the Punjab-Chandigarh region despite the sky-rocketing price of the vegetable, the company said on Friday.

The brand has a reliable and steady tomato supply in the region, which is qualified under its global food safety standards.

The company has been investing in ground-breaking solutions to combat seasonal crop issues arising every year resulting in a supply shortage.

As a long-term sustainable solution to this concern, the company has made a pioneering move to employ sustainable agriculture practices, including hydroponically grown tomatoes in a completely controlled environment.

This cutting-edge technique ensures sustained supply of tomato at all times, the company said.

EXPLAINED: What is GST Compensation Cess and how to calculate it?

Latest Business News