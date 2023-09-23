Tata Projects to construct Micron's advanced semiconductor facility in Gujarat's Sanand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Tata Projects has announced its partnership with Micron Technology to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. In a statement, the company said that the contract granted to Tata Projects solidifies the company's expertise in substantial, eco-friendly infrastructure development within the Indian manufacturing sector.

According to the statement, situated in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area of Chaarodi, Sanand, the project spans an expansive 93 acres of land."This enduring project is a significant milestone and the largest investment under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)," the statement said, adding that the construction of Phase 1 will include a 500,000 square feet cleanroom space, scheduled to be operational by late 2024.

The statement said the project encompasses the design and construction of a first-of-its-kind DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (non-volatile flash memory) assembly and test facility in India.

Tata Projects aims to use modern construction methods and techniques involving integrated EPC delivery through 4D BIM and hybrid modular accelerated construction, it added.

According to the statement, the Sanand factory will be designed in accordance with LEED Gold Standards of the Green Building Council and will also integrate advanced water-saving technologies.

