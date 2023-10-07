Tata Group-owned Air India shares first look of its planes with new logo | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : X Air India's plane in a new avatar

Tata Group-owned Air India shared the first look of one of its planes with a new logo on Saturday. "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter," Air India posted on X.

The airline after acquiring debt-ridden Air India resorted to completely transforming the firm.

India's first Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Earlier in the last month, Air India successfully acquired India's first Airbus A350-900 aircraft through a finance lease transaction with HSBC through the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). This was also the first wide-body aircraft to be leased through the GIFT City, the country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

According to the statement issued by the airline, the transaction was facilitated by its wholly-owned subsidiary AI Fleet Services Ltd (AIFS) and is also the first financing transaction from the orders for 470 aircraft that were made earlier this year.

"Air India’s first A350-900 is also the first widebody aircraft to have been leased through India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The transaction was facilitated by AI Fleet Services Limited (AIFS), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Air India, and a GIFT IFSC-registered finance company," the airline said.

“This landmark transaction marks the beginning of our aircraft leasing business from GIFT IFSC, as AIFS will be the primary Air India Group entity for widebody aircraft financing, playing a pivotal role in the future aircraft financing strategy for us and our subsidiaries," Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India, said in the statement.

Air India ordered six A350-900 planes

The airline has placed an order for six A350-900 aircraft, and delivery is planned for five of them by March 2024. In addition to these, the airline's confirmed orders for new aircraft consist of 34 A350-1000s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777Xs, 140 A320 neos, 70 A321 neos, and 190 Boeing 737MAXs.

In June this year, Air India entered into purchase agreements with Airbus and Boeing for the acquisition of these aircraft. Presently, Air India operates a fleet of 116 aircraft, which includes 49 wide-body planes. The total includes 27 B787-8s, 14 B777-300s, 8 B777-200LRs, 14 A319s, 36 A320 neos, 13 A321 ceos and 4 A321 neos.

Tata Group is currently in the process of streamlining its airline business. As part of this consolidation effort, AIX Connect is set to merge with Air India Express, and Vistara will merge with Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, which holds a 49 per cent stake in the carrier.

