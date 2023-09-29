Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for Air India cabin crew and ground staff

Air India, the national airline of India, recently announced that it has chosen renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for its over 10,000 cabin crew and ground staff. This news has been welcomed by many in the fashion industry, as well as by those who are travelling on Air India flights.

Manish Malhotra is one of the most celebrated fashion designers in India and is known for his exquisite bridal wear. He has dressed many Bollywood celebrities and has been credited with reviving the traditional Indian look in modern fashion. His designs have a strong emphasis on Indian culture, and it is hoped that he will be able to bring his unique vision and creativity to the uniforms for Air India's cabin crew and ground staff.

According to TOI reports, Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, of Air India, said: “Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”

The new uniforms will be designed with comfort, style, elegance and practicality in mind. The focus will be on creating comfortable uniforms that make the cabin crew and ground staff look professional.

Manish Malhotra, said: "It’s an absolute honour to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance."

The choice of Manish Malhotra to design the new uniforms for Air India is a smart move by the airline, as his designs are sure to be popular with passengers. His reputation for creating stylish, elegant clothing is well known, and his creations have been worn by numerous celebrities. The new uniforms are sure to be a hit with passengers and will help to give Air India a modern and fashionable edge over its competitors.

It is expected that the new uniforms will be launched sometime later this year. It is believed that Manish Malhotra has already begun working on the designs for the new uniforms, and fans of his work are eagerly awaiting their debut.

Air India's decision to enlist Manish Malhotra for this project is sure to be a success. His eye for detail and expertise in creating stylish clothing make him an ideal choice for designing uniforms that are both fashionable and practical. Those travelling on Air India flights can look forward to seeing the new uniforms soon!

