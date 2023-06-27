Supertech Group Chairman RK Arora arrested by ED in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supertech chairman RK Arora

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Supertech Owner RK Arora under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to reports, there were cases of cheating with buyers in different police stations of Uttar Pradesh after which ED started its investigation under PMLA.

In the investigation, it was found that a huge amount was collected from the buyers in the name of flats, however, they were not given possession on time.

Not only this but loans taken from the banks in the name of the project were also used against the rules.

