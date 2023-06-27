Tuesday, June 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Not onions, but tomatoes bring tears! prices soar Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru, Raipur

Not onions, but tomatoes bring tears! prices soar Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru, Raipur

Tomato prices touched Rs 100/kg in some cities. Heavy rains hit the transportation of the vegetables which caused the sudden hikes in the prices.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2023 10:17 IST
The price of tomato suddenly shot up
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The price of tomato suddenly shot up

Retail prices of tomato skyrocketed to a high of Rs 100 per kg in some parts of India as supplies were hit due to heavy rains. "Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 Kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," says Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi. 

The price of the tomato crossed Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru and Raipur.

Tomato prices are ruling high since pre-Monsoon rains in most retail markets of the country but there has been a sharp rise in northern states due to continuous rains on Monsoon arrival.

In the northern region, retail prices of tomatoes were ruling in the range of Rs 30-80 per kg, while that in western region at Rs 30-85 per kg and at Rs 39-80 per kg in the eastern region.

(Report by Sikandar Khan)

Also read- Ghaziabad: Several people stuck inside lift at high-rise society; rescued | dramatic visual surfaces

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News