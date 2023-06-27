Not onions, but tomatoes bring tears! prices soar Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru, Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The price of tomato suddenly shot up

Retail prices of tomato skyrocketed to a high of Rs 100 per kg in some parts of India as supplies were hit due to heavy rains. "Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 Kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," says Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi.

The price of the tomato crossed Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru and Raipur.

Tomato prices are ruling high since pre-Monsoon rains in most retail markets of the country but there has been a sharp rise in northern states due to continuous rains on Monsoon arrival.

In the northern region, retail prices of tomatoes were ruling in the range of Rs 30-80 per kg, while that in western region at Rs 30-85 per kg and at Rs 39-80 per kg in the eastern region.

(Report by Sikandar Khan)

