Stock markets: Sensex starts flat at 65,424; Nifty trades below 19,423, Adani power rises

Benchmark securities exchange files began the trading session the red because of worldwide vulnerability on Thursday, pursuing the descending direction in Asian business sectors because of worries about China's economic health and Wall Street's apprehension about interest rates.

At 9:15 am, the Nifty 50 record plunged by 0.14 percent to 19,423.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex edged down 0.15 percent to 65,424.01. More extensive market lists were blended, as unpredictability kept on excess high.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Lattice, UltraTech Concrete, Settle, Larsen and Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors were the significant slouches.

Titan, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian business sectors, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were exchanging lower while Shanghai cited in the green.

The US markets a finished in the negative area on Wednesday.

"Global cues for markets continue to be weak. There are two negatives weighing on global stock markets now: One, the US Fed minutes indicate that one more rate hike may be needed in this rate hiking cycle to tame inflation.

"Two, Chinese macro data indicate that the economy is slowing more-than-feared earlier, and this will impact global economic growth. In this scenario the Indian market is unlikely to break out to newer highs on a sustained basis and decouple from the rest of the world. However, a sharp correction appears unlikely," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Worldwide oil benchmark Brent rough climbed 0.12 percent to USD 83.55 a barrel.

