Monday, January 15, 2024
     
  Sensex surges by 759 points to cross 73,000 mark, Nifty rises 202 points to 22,097

The BSE Sensex rose by 1.05 per cent, reaching 73,327.94, while the Nifty was 202 points, or 0.93 per cent higher at 22,097.50. The market breadth reflected this movement, with 1787 shares advancing, 1609 shares declining, and 78 shares remaining unchanged.

Akshit Tyagi Edited By: Akshit Tyagi New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2024 15:53 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) BSE building

The Sensex surged by 759.49 points, or 1.05 per cent, closing at 73,327.94, while the Nifty rose by 203 points, or 0.93 percent, concluding at 22,097.50.

Among the Nifty's top gainers were Wipro, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel. HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, and Eicher Motors were among the top losers.

All sectoral indices, excluding metals, ended in the green, with Information Technology, PSU Bank, and Oil & Gas each gaining 1 per cent. The broader indices touched fresh highs during the session, ultimately closing with marginal gains.

