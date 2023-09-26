Sensex and Nifty close slightly lower; Nestle and Tata Steel show gains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building

The Indian stock market witnessed a mixed closing today, with key indices ending in a narrow range. At the closing bell, the Sensex was down by 78.22 points or 0.12 percent, settling at 65,945.47. Similarly, the Nifty ended the day lower by 9.80 points or 0.05 percent, closing at 19,664.70.

Market breadth showcased a balanced picture with 1,791 stocks advancing, 1,756 stocks declining, and 122 stocks remaining unchanged.

Gainers and Losers:

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were prominent companies like Eicher Motors, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and ONGC. On the flip side, stocks such as IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Adani Enterprises faced losses.

Sectoral performance:

Across various sectors, except for banking, pharmaceuticals, and information technology (IT), all other indices concluded the day in positive territory. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector outperformed, recording a gain of 0.5 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index closed nearly flat, while the Smallcap index showed a modest increase of 0.3 percent.

