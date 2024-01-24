Sensex climbs 690 points to break two-day losing streak, Nifty setlles over 21,400

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSE building

Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday, recovering from the significant market decline the previous day, where the benchmark BSE index had fallen over 1000 points.

Despite opening in the red, the Sensex surged by over 750 points, and the Nifty showed an increase of over 200 points during the day. At the close of Wednesday's session, Sensex was up more than 689 points at 71,060, while the NSE Nifty gained 215 points, closing at 21,453.

Tuesday had witnessed a major drop in both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex, with the Sensex falling by 1060 points and the Nifty dropping by around 400 points, slipping below 21,500 for the first time in days.

The top gainers on Wednesday included Hindalco Industries, up by 4.41 percent, and Dr Reddy's Labs, up by 4 percent, with Tata Steel shares also experiencing an uptick ahead of its Q3 profit announcement scheduled for Wednesday, rising by 3.88 percent.