PepsiCo appoints Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO of India operations

Jagrut Kotecha, the current Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East, and South Africa (AMESA), has been appointed as the new CEO for PepsiCo India.

The transition follows the relocation of the incumbent CEO, Ahmed El Sheikh, to oversee the company's Middle East branch after his seven-year tenure with the India team.

The decision is part of a broader series of leadership changes across AMESA, with the company emphasising a commitment to a global strategy. Eugene Willemsen, CEO of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, expressed confidence in the transformative leadership of Ahmed El Sheikh and welcomed Jagrut Kotecha to the India executive team, anticipating continued success in the pivotal Indian market.

Jagrut Kotecha, who joined PepsiCo in 1994, brings extensive experience as a sales and brand manager with end-to-end profit and loss (P&L) responsibility. In 2018, as Vice President of PepsiCo India, Kotecha played a key role in overseeing innovations and transformations for popular products like Lay's and Kurkure, adapting them to better suit Indian consumers. He also led the successful launch of another snack, Doritos, in 2017.

"Having been part of the PepsiCo family for the past 30 years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of PepsiCo India to excellence and innovation," he said.

PepsiCo India has been proactive in responding to the increased demand for snacks and chips during the pandemic, launching several products in recent years. The company has plans for further launches to meet the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.

In addition to these changes, PepsiCo has announced its decision to expand its Global Business Services Centre in Hyderabad, increasing the employee strength from 250 to 4,000, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market.

