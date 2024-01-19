Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade after three days of fall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSE

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall led by buying in bank and IT stocks, along with a firm trend in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade after a firm beginning. The Nifty climbed 194.75 points to 21,657.

Gainers among Sensex companies included Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, and ITC. However, IndusInd Bank and Reliance faced losses.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo saw positive trends, while Shanghai and Hong Kong reported lower figures. The US markets closed with gains on Thursday.

On the previous trading day, the BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points (0.44 per cent) to settle at 71,186.86, and the Nifty declined by 109.70 points (0.51 per cent) to 21,462.25.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, experienced a 0.27 per cent decline, reaching USD 78.89 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were noted to have offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.56 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)

