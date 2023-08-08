Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest: Who was he? All you need to know about Pepperfry's co-founder

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies

The co-founder of the online furniture store Pepperfry, Ambareesh Murty, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday. According to his friend and other co-founders of Pepperfry, Ashish Shah, in a social media post, wrote, "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and strength to his family and near ones."

An IIM Calcutta alumnus, founded the home decor company in Mumbai in the year 2012.

Reacting to the shocking demise of the entrepreneur, Swati Bhargava, the cofounder of Cashkaro, tweeted, “So sad & shocking to hear of @AmbareeshMurty's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many... may his legacy with @Pepperfry live on #RIP."

Who was Ambareesh Murty?

The 51-year-old Ambareesh studied at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta after which he joined several multinational companies. He commenced his first job with Cadbury-- a British multinational confectionery company owned by Mondelez International since 2010 and the second largest confectionery brand in the world after Mars-- in 2005.

According to media reports, he worked with the chocolate company for more than five years before moving to the financial sector. He worked as VP of marketing and customer service at ICICI AMC for nearly two years.

Later, he joined Levi's-- an American clothing company known worldwide for its Levi's brand of denim jeans-- where he worked briefly for only five months. Subsequently, he floated his own business named-- Origin Resources-- wherein the company provides aid to mutual fund companies in India.

Unfortunately, it hadn't worked and the firm had to shut down in 2005. After that, he worked for Britannia-- an Indian Multinational FMCG company specialising in the food industry. He worked here briefly and then joined eBay India-- an online platform. At eBay, Murty handled India, Malaysia and the Philippines as manager. After working for at least six years, Murty and Shah started their own venture Pepperfry in 2011. The company delivers furniture to 500 cities and has raised $245.3 million (around ₹1,770 crores) since its inception.

