Nitin Desai suicide: Edelweiss' Rashesh Shah approaches High Court after denying any wrongdoings

Nitin Desai suicide: Edelweiss Group's Chairman Rashesh Shah and Managing Director Rajkumar Bansal, who are under investigation along with others in connection with art director Nitin Desai suicide case, have approached High Court. In the petition, Shah demanded cancellation of the FIR registered by the Khalapur police of Raigarh. There is a possibility of an urgent hearing on the matter today (August 8). Senior advocate Amit Desai will argue on behalf of Edelweiss Company.

Raigad police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in Nitin Desai's suicide case. A notice to the MD of Edelweiss Company was also sent. He is being called for questioning today. On August 04, the Raigarh Police booked five in the Nitin Desai suicide case including officials from the ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss. A case was also registered against these five under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention).

In the notice issued by the Raigarh Police, ECL Finance Company/ Edelweiss Group's MD has been to appear on August 8 at 10 am before the inquiry officer at the Khalapur police station. In the investigation, Edelweiss' MD will be interrogated regarding the Nitin Desai case along with the company's rules and policies on providing loans and its recovery.

Nitin Desai's daughter's statement

The suicide of renowned art director Nitin Desai came as a shock to everyone in the film industry. His daughter Mansi Desai in a conversation with news agency ANI talked about the loan her father took from the finance company. She also spoke about how the film industry was badly affected due to the Covid pandemic. She said ''I would like to make a statement on behalf of my mother and my entire family to my father (Nitin Desai) who left us. The purpose behind the statement is to prevent people from spreading misinformation and to put forth the truth. The loan amount taken by my father was 181 crores out of which he repaid 86.31 crores. All payments were made by February 2020. They also demanded six months advance interest payment which my father had given by selling his office in Powai.''

She further said that her father had no intention of cheating anyone and was making the payments on time. Talking about the Covid pandemic and how it affected her father's work, she said, ''In 2020, the whole world came to a standstill due to Covid, and the Bollywood industry was badly affected. Because of this there was no work and the studio was closed so he could not make his regular payments he got delayed but before that, he paid all the repayments. Even after that he repeatedly tried to meet the finance company, the lending company to negotiate with him, for restructuring or some help or for a one-time settlement or levy in payment.''

She also alleged that the company gave her father false assurance and initiated legal proceedings.

